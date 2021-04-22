Goa COVID restrictions explained: Casinos to stay shut? What’s in store for the tourists?

New coronavirus SOPs in Goa by Saturday, says Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Panaji, Apr 22: The Goa government imposed 10-day night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am till April 30. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a number of restrictions and imposed curbs on restaurants, cinema halls and casinos in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

What will remain open?

Petrol pumps, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open during the curfew hours

Only commercial vehicles transporting essential goods would be allowed to ply.

What will remain closed?

10th and 12th standard examinations of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be postponed

Public will not be allowed to be on the road during the curfew

What will be allowed but with some restrictions?

Casinos, bars, restaurants, river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, cinema theatres, gyms and parlours will operate only at 50 per cent capacity.

Temples, mosques and churches have been barred from organising mass gatherings but they can continue performing rituals with limited people.

Wedding functions cannot have more than 50 guests and only up to 20 people can attend funerals.

What about industries, shops and establishments?

No ban on industries and other economic activities. Shops, malls, chemists, establishments will remain open every day and there was no need for panic buying or stocking of groceries.

Goa reported a total of 69,312 coronavirus positive cases until April 20 while the overall death toll stood at 926, including 26 fatalities recorded on the previous day, the health department had said.

"Deaths are occurring in Goa because COVID-19 patients are arriving late at hospitals for treatment," he said.

The CM attributed the rise in coronavirus positive cases to extensive testing.

Goa had tested a total of 5,98,330 samples until April 20.