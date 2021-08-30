YouTube
    Goa: COVID-19 curfew extended till Sep 16

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Aug 30: The Goa government has once again extended the COVID-19 induced statewide curfew till September 6.

    A notification to this effect was issued on Sunday.

    The 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.

    The Goa government has opened the majority of activities in the tourist state but the areas like casinos are yet to be reopened.

    Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 74 on Sunday to reach 1,73,791, an official had said. The state had 945 active cases as of Sunday.

    (PTI)

