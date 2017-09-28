Goa court to frame charges against Tarun Tejpal in rape case today

A Goa court will formally frame charges on Thursday against the former founder-editor of Tehelka, Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of rape by a junior colleague four years ago. Mapusa Additional district and session court will pronounce the order at 2:30 pm.

The Bombay high court had on Tuesday rejected the 54-year-old journalist's plea to put on hold the framing of charges till it decided a petition to drop all charges against him.

Tejpal was accused by the colleague of sexually assaulting her in an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013.

The Mapusa court in Goa had on September 7 refused to drop charges against Tejpal.

The charges against him are 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354-b (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 376 (rape), 376C (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 376(2)(f) (person in position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women) and 376(2) (k) (rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman).

OneIndia News