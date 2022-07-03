Goa court grants bail to two NCP workers held from resort where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were lodged

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Result 2022 to be available after 5 pm

oi-Prakash KL

Panaji, July 3: Two Maharashtra NCP functionaries, who were held for alleged impersonation while staying in a resort where rebel MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena were put up, were granted bail by a court on Sunday.

Panaji Judicial first class magistrate Shahir Issani granted bail to Sonia Doohan and Shrey Kotial with a surety of Rs 20,000 each and they have been directed to appear before the police for the next four days, lawyer Ritesh Rawal, representing the duo, told reporters.

The two were arrested on Saturday under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for personation and cheating, police said. Meanwhile, another NCP functionary Dheeraj Sharma said the two had come to Goa as tourists and were being harassed by the BJP-ruled government here.

The MLAs left for Mumbai on Saturday evening after Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister two days ago.

Meanwhile, Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly during the first day of its special session.

Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes.

The Speaker's post was lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned.

Narvekar (45) is the youngest ever Assembly Speaker in the country, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.