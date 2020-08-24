Goa Congress hails Sonia Gandhi’s leadership

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Aug 24: Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, senior party leaders from Goa on Sunday hailed leadership of Sonia Gandhi during the COVID-19 crisis and demanded she and former party president Rahul Gandhi be supported for their work.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat have issued separate statements in support of the Gandhis.

Chodankar said the demand for restructuring the party is "absurd" at a time when Gandhis are fighting to help the people facing the wrath of coronavirus on one side and "trying to save democracy of our great nation".

Stormy CWC expected: Sonia Gandhi likely to step down

"@INCIndia is the First Family of India and the movement that provides strength and sanity to the Nation.

After @RahulGandhi resignation it was SmtSoniaGandhi who took charge despite all odds.

"Making internal communication public of our family is unethical, unfair and destructive. Especially when @INCIndia is the only party keeping a selfish Govt in check," Chodankar tweeted.

"It's only @RahulGandhi who is fighting against @narendramodi and his reign of greed, terror and injustice. We should stand unitedly with our President and support #RahulGandhi who is exposing misdeeds," he added.

Kamat said Sonia Gandhi has led the Congress party by keeping everyone united during the (COVID-19) crisis.

"Let us discuss how to strengthen her and Rahul Gandhi's hands to defeat the divisive BJP," he said.

"The efforts of Rahul Gandhi of exposing the shortcomings of the BJP government needs to be strengthened in the interest of the country," Kamat stated.

Ready to step down as Congress president: Sonia Gandhi tells aides after letter row

The senior Congress leader said Sonia Gandhi had always extended him support when he was chief minister of Goa.

"I appealeach and every Congress worker in Goa to solidly stand by the leadership of Gandhis," he stated.