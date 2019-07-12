Goa: CM unhappy with certain ministers, says Speaker Lobo

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, July 12: Amid speculations of a cabinet re-shuffle in Goa after 10 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, Assembly Speaker Michael Lobo said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was unhappy with functioning of certain ministers.

Even though the Chief Minister has ruled out any immediate reshuffle of his cabinet to accommodate the new entrants, speculations are rife that Sawant may drop some coalition members from his cabinet.

"Chief Minister will do the correction that is needed. After merger of Congress MLAs with BJP, Chief Minister told he was unhappy with functioning of certain Ministers as they were taking people for granted. They were acting as if they were the government," Lobo was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Chief Minister has taken a very good decision in the interest of Goa. Nobody can take CM for granted. He is ready to help but you cannot show ego to him. He knows what he is doing," he added.

No decision yet on Goa cabinet reshuffle, says CM Pramod Sawant

The three GFP legislators are members of the Sawant-led cabinet. Apart from them, three Independent legislators are part of the government, of whom two are ministers.

The GFP, with its three MLAs, had extended support to the Manohar Parrikar-led government in the year 2017 and then the Pramod Sawant-led government in 2019. With 27 MLAs now, the BJP does not allies anymore.

The Congress, which had emerged as single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, has now been reduced to five legislators after 10 of 15 Congress legislators in Goa broke away from the party and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

Sawant rejected the Congress' charge that the BJP had lured away the MLAs.