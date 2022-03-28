Goa Cabinet Ministers List 2022: Full list of Ministers List With Portfolio

Pramod Sawant steps out of Parrikar shadow: From Ayurveda doctor to now Goa's 14th CM

Panaji, Mar 28: Pramod Sawant took oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, 2022, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among other dignitaries.

Sawant took the oath in Konkani language. This is his second term as the state's chief minister. He became the CM for the first time in March 2019 after the demise of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Besides Sawant, the others who took oath are - Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude and Atanasio Monserratte. Rane, Godinho, Cabral and Gaude were part of the Sawant-led cabinet from 2019-22, while Khaunte was a minister in the Parrikar-headed government.

Along with the Chief Minister's oath, Goa Cabinet Minister 2022 list was also released with an addition of a few new faces.

Goa Cabinet: Full List of Goa Cabinet Ministers 2022

Goa Cabinet Ministers 2022

1. Vishwajit Rane

2. Mauvin Godinho

3. Ravi Naik

4. Nilesh Cabral

5. Subhash Shirodkar

6. Rohan Khaunte

7. Govind Gaude

8. Atanasio Monserrate

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 16:50 [IST]