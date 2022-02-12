YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa Assembly polls: Help us defeat BJP, TMC-MGP alliance leaders tell voters

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Feb 12: As the campaign for the Assembly polls in Goa drew to a close on Saturday evening, the Trinamool Congress and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance asked voters to help them defeat the BJP.

    Representational Image

    TMC MP Mohua Moitra said her party had defeated the BJP in West Bengal and was committed to driving it out from the national level in the 2024 general elections.

    "We are the only political player that is absolutely focused in defeating the BJP. We are not interested in any other side deals. All we want is to get the BJP out of Goa," she said.

    She also ridiculed the Congress and AAP over candidates sign loyalty affidavits.

    Goa is facing the problems of corruption, unemployment, pollution and non-existent health care, Moitra added.

    Elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.

    More GOA ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    goa election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X