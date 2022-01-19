BJP to return to power in UP predicts opinion poll

Goa Assembly Polls 2022: Lawyer Amit Palekar is AAP's chief ministerial candidate

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Jan 19: A day after announcing the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls.

The 46-year-old lawyer had recently joined AAP and is the party's candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by BJP.

His name was announced by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji, "Goa wants a change and AAP has been getting a tremendous response in the coastal state. People are impressed with the Delhi model of governance," he said.

Kejriwal said that this time, the party has given tickets to the fresh faces across the state. He said that Palekar is a new face for Goa.

"Palekar is the one who is ready to even give his life for Goa," said Kejriwal.

The AAP had announced that it will give face from the Bhandari community as its CM face in Goa. Palekar belongs to the Bhandari community. Kejriwal denied that by announcing a member of the Bhandari community as the CM face in Goa, the AAP is playing caste politics.

"On the contrary, we are correcting the caste politics which was earlier played by other political parties," he said.

Kejriwal held a door-to-door campaign on Sunday in Cortalim village of Goa. As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members were seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.

Goa is slated to go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.