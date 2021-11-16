YouTube
    Goa assembly had 16 sittings per year on an average

    New Delhi, Nov 16: On an average the Goa State Assembly sat for 16 days per year. The longest session was the 10th session, from 15th July, 2019 to 9 August, 2019. It had 20 sittings, a report by Association for Democratic Reforms said.

    The highest number of hours contributed for assembly sittings were 154.01 hours in 2017 where assembly had 24 sittings. The lowest number of hours contributed for assembly sittings were 35.54 hours in 2020 where assembly had 7 sittings.

    Only 36 MLAs have asked questions. These MLAs asked a total of 9,442 questions. Highest number of Questions were related to Water, Panchayat and Rural Development and School and Education, the report also said.

    There were a total of 93 Bills tabled in the 7th Goa Assembly and all of them were passed, the report also said.

    Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
