Congress should realise its leaders not emperors of India, says TMC; calls for anti-BJP alliance in Goa

Will ban on election rallies be lifted? Election Commission to take decision today

Goa assembly elections: Kejriwal announces 13-point agenda, says AAP has 'corruption-free DNA'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Jan 16: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday vowed to tackle unemployment, corruption and restart mining in Goa if elected to power as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a 13-point agenda for the coastal state ahead of the assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal said,''Goa public is looking forward to the upcoming elections on Feb 14. AAP is fresh hope. They didn't have any choice except BJP/Congress earlier, they want a change & are frustrated.''

''AAP has developed a 13-point agenda for the Goa public. Employment will be provided to youth; those who do not get it will get aid of Rs 3000 per month. Mining has huge vested interest, we will provide land rights in 6 months of coming into power,' Kejriwal said

The Delhi Chief Minister also said Goa would benefit by Rs 10 lakh over five years through state government's schemes, if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the state in the February 14.

''Mohalla clinics & hospitals will be opened in every village & district of Goa, for better & free healthcare. Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community. The trading system will be streamlined & simplified,'' AAP national convenor Kejriwal said.

''We'll provide Rs 1000 to every woman above 18 yrs of age. The tourism sector will be developed as per international standards. Goa will have 24×7 free electricity & water. Roads will be improved & free education will be given in all govt schools,'' he said.

Claiming that his party was the most "honest" in the country since 1947, Kejriwal said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the AAP a "certificate of honesty".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given AAP a certificate of honesty himelf by carrying out raids on me, (Delhi dy CM) Manish Sisodia. CBI raids, police raids... he arrested 21 of our MLAs, he raided everywhere and everone," Kejriwal said.

PM Modi has given AAP the Certificate of India's MOST HONEST party since independence



Modi ji unleased CBI, Police raids on me, @msisodia; arrested 21 MLAs, formed commission to examine 400 files & found NOTHING



Corruption-free governance is in our DNA- CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/xa33Czko4l — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 16, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 13:47 [IST]