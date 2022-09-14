YouTube
    Goa: 8 Congress MLAs, including former CM Kamat, join BJP

    Panaji, Sep 14: In a major setback to Congress, eight of its leaders in Goa bid goodbye to the party to join the BJP on Wednesday.

    Eight Congress MLAs including Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined BJP today.

    8 Congress MLAs incl Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira & Rudolf Fernandes to join BJP today; also met with CM Pramod Sawant
    "We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," ANI quoted Congress MLA Michael Lobo in a tweet.

    SC stays demolition process of Curlies restaurant in Goa initiated by state govtSC stays demolition process of Curlies restaurant in Goa initiated by state govt

    Lobo formally announced the news of joining after meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

    It may be recalled that a similar attempt to breakaway was made in July, but it failed after five MLAs had refused to join the saffron party.

    The Congress had successfully prevented its MLAs from quitting the party while asking the Speaker to disqualify Kamat and Lobo under the anti-defection law for allegedly conspiring with the BJP to engineer the defection of eight of its 11 MLAs in the state. The Speaker is yet to take a call on the plea.

    Also, Lobo, who had switched from BJP to Congress before the polls, was removed as the Leader of Opposition.

    In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

