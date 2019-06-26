  • search
    ‘Go to Modi, you voted for him’: H D Kumaraswamy tells protesters in Raichur

    Raichur, June 26: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lost his cool during Grama Vastavya, state-wide tour to connect with the people to Raichur as he was greeted with a protest by the locals.

    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.PTI Photo

    According to a video tweeted by news agency ANI, when Yermarus Thermal Power Station workers learned that the CM was on a tour of the region, they reached the site and started demonstrating in front of him. The workers demanded that Kumaraswamy revise their wages and also raised other issues. Slogans of 'shame shame' were also raised by the protesters.

    BJP still trying to topple my government, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

    When people demanded solutions to the problems from the CM, he asked them to go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they voted for the BJP, and not for him in the general elections.

    Recently, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa dismissed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's 'Grama Vastavya' (overnight stay in villages) programme as a "drama" and said people need relief from the "daily street fight" between Congress and JD(S) leaders.

    The Chief Minister is wasting crores of rupees in the name of 'Grama Vastavya', he alleged and claimed that the government spent Rs 1 crore on Kumaraswamy's stay at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district last week as part of the programme.

    'Grama Vastavya' is aimed at taking administration to the people.

