Go First flight diverted to Jaipur after windshield cracks mid-air

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 20: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air, aviation regulator DGCA officials said.

This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.

On Tuesday, two Go First flights, Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi, faced engine snags on Tuesday and the two A320neo planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, officials said.

The DGCA said Go First's A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) was diverted to Delhi after a fault was detected in engine number two EIU (Engine Interface Unit). "Another flight, Go First A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Engine 2 EGT overlimit," the aviation regulator stated.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by Indian carriers in the last one month.

Go First planes grounded after engine snags; DGCA orders probe

Over the last three days, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and DGCA officials to ensure safety oversight.

The DGCA on Monday said it conducted spot checks and found that an insufficient number of engineering personnel were certifying planes of various carriers before take-off.

In another incident, a Go First's aircraft, which was heading to Delhi, rejected take off on Tuesday as a dog came on the runway of Leh airport, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.

The DGCA officials called it a "routine" incident.

As maintenance technicians at IndiGo and Go First continue to remain on sick leave protesting low salaries, aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said it hopes the situation will improve soon.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 16:58 [IST]