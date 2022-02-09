YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Global COVID-19 caseload touches 400 million

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 09: The global caseload of COVID-19 has crossed a grim milestone of 400 million cases.

    The data by the John Hopkins University says that the global case count is 400,244,031, with 5,761,208 deaths worldwide, as of 5:21 pm PT (6:51 am IST) Tuesday.

    Global COVID-19 caseload touches 400 million

    The US has reported 77,025,027 cases and 908,262 deaths accounting for 10 per cent of the global cases. India on the other hand has a caseload of 42, 339,631 followed by Brazil with 26,776,692 cases.

    On January 26 2021, the global caseload reached the 100 million mark and rose to 200 million on August 4 2021. It exceeded 300 million on January 6 2022. India on Tuesday reported 67,597 cases in 24 hours.

    On Wednesday India reported 71,365 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,72,211 recoveries and 1,217 deaths.

    The active cases are at 8,92,828 and the death toll is 5,05,279. The daily positivity rate is 4.54 per cent and the total number of vaccine doses given is 1,70,87,06,705.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 9:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X