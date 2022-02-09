Global COVID-19 caseload touches 400 million

Information not available on number of bodies dumped in Ganga during COVID-19 pandemic: Govt

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: The global caseload of COVID-19 has crossed a grim milestone of 400 million cases.

The data by the John Hopkins University says that the global case count is 400,244,031, with 5,761,208 deaths worldwide, as of 5:21 pm PT (6:51 am IST) Tuesday.

The US has reported 77,025,027 cases and 908,262 deaths accounting for 10 per cent of the global cases. India on the other hand has a caseload of 42, 339,631 followed by Brazil with 26,776,692 cases.

On January 26 2021, the global caseload reached the 100 million mark and rose to 200 million on August 4 2021. It exceeded 300 million on January 6 2022. India on Tuesday reported 67,597 cases in 24 hours.

On Wednesday India reported 71,365 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,72,211 recoveries and 1,217 deaths.

The active cases are at 8,92,828 and the death toll is 5,05,279. The daily positivity rate is 4.54 per cent and the total number of vaccine doses given is 1,70,87,06,705.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 9:43 [IST]