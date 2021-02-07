Uttarakhand glacier burst LIVE: 150 missing; 16 labourers rescued from tunnel

PM Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, says nation prays for everyone's safety there

Dehradun, Feb 07: A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and endangering the lives of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is feared. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash has said 100 to150 casualties are feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Newest First Oldest First I pray for the safety of all & request Congress workers & volunteers to help the people & the authorities in their relief & rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis: Sonia Gandhi Concerned at the disturbing news of 'glacier break', flooding & destruction in Uttarakhand, and the resultant projection of danger in the downstream catchment of the River Ganga: Congress President Sonia Gandhi 'The priority of the government should be to rescue people who are stranded and immediately locate those who are missing. We appeal to our people in Uttarakhand to come forward and extend all possible help to the affected people and those engaged in relief work,' Yadav said in a Hindi tweet. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government's priority should be on rescuing stranded people in the affected areas. 'The loss of lives in the lower areas caused after an avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand is extremely saddening. The Centre should ensure every type of help to the state government to tackle the disaster. This is the demand of the BSP,' she said in a tweet in Hindi. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said the loss of lives was extremely saddening. Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday termed the disaster caused due to flash floods triggered by a massive glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district extremely sad, and urged the Centre to extend all possible help to the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said no adverse weather is expected in Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath of Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8. ITBP rescues all 16 people who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan, Chamoli. An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police: NTPC Limited It is suspected that around 100 workers were at the site. Of which, 9-10 dead bodies have been recovered from the river. Search operation underway. 250 ITBP personnel are present at site, Indian Army team to reach soon: SS Deswal, DG, ITBP There was an under constructed tunnel near Tapovan dam in Uttarakhand where around 20 workers are stranded. ITBP team deployed at site is undertaking rescue operation. We are in touch with the management team of NTPC to gather information on missing people: SS Deswal, DG, ITBP Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well: President Ram Nath Kovind #WATCH| Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel approach the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue 16-17 people who are trapped.



(Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/DZ09zaubhz — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel approach the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue 16-17 people who are trapped. We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns Ganga river, we need to remain alert: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar I have spoken to Union Home Secretary and I will speak to Home Minister soon. They have assured all possible help: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Six columns (around 600 personnel) of the Indian Army moving towards the flood-affected areas: Army officials Indian Army has deployed choppers & troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt & NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue & relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation: Army I pray to God that everyone stays fine and nobody is hurt: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal PM Modi first aimed at saving human lives and then getting economy on track. Several countries prioritized economy over human lives, but India is the only country that focused on 'Jeevan', followed by 'Jeevika': Railway Minister Piyush Goyal As compared to developed countries which are rich and resourceful, the way India handled the pandemic is praiseworthy. FM Nirmala Sitharaman brought in timely economic packages through mini-budgets as part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan': Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Army helicopters are on aerial recce: Indian Army Three bodies recovered at NTPC site in Tapovan area of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, says ITBP Casualties are feared to be between 100 to 150. Teams of ITBP, SDRF and NDRF have already reached the spot. Red alert has been issued: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Chamoli incident Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reaches near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli; takes stock of the situation. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. 16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by Police: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation: Home Minister Amit Shah Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I've spoken to CM TS Rawat, DGs of ITBP & NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi: HM Amit Shah Show this thread Water flow in Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag. Water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials & my all teams are monitoring the situation in disaster control room: CM TS Rawat pic.twitter.com/SYTxR9z8ZY — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 Water flow in Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag. Water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials & my all teams are monitoring the situation in disaster control room: CM TS Rawat #WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 A video posted by news agency ANI showed water level in the Dhauliganga river rising suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was briefed on Uttrakhand's Chamoli district flood situation, coordinating relief and rescue with Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, Union Home Secretary & MoS Home Nityanand Rai. Air Force and other disaster relief forces on standby. The disaster was also confirmed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who rushed to the spot and said police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. ''People are being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda. As a precautionary measure, flow of Bhagirathi River has been stopped. To prevent the flow of water of Alaknanda, Srinagar Dam & Rishikesh Dam have been emptied. SDRF is on alert. I am leaving for the spot,'' Uttarakhand CM said. ''If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486,'' Rawat further said. It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It's a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier today. (Photo source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/8qDJcsbbDt — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 ITBP personnel assess the damages in Tapovan and area of Reni where flash flood occurred earlier today. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. We are organising airlift for 3-4 more teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath: SN Pradhan, DG NDRF Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already deployed in Joshimath. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already moved from Dehradun to Joshimath. We are organising airlift for 3-4 more teams from Delhi to Dehradun onwards to Joshimath: SN Pradhan, DG NDRF The glacier breach has impacted the Rishiganga river & flooding has taken out one bridge being constructed by BRO. The upper reaches of the Rishiganga project also has been damaged. Chamoli, Joshimath and other downstream reaches will be affected: SN Pradhan, DG NDRF A meeting is scheduled at Cabinet Secretariat on relief operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. DGs and Home Ministry officials to join the meeting. While in Assam, PM Narendra Modi reviewed situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & other top officials. He took stock of rescue & relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to affected:Prime Minister's Office I am constantly monitoring unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand & nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities & getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations: PM Narendra Modi Three choppers including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations in flood-affected areas. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on ground: IAF officials Water flow in Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag. Water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials & my all teams are monitoring the situation in disaster control room: CM TS Rawat pic.twitter.com/SYTxR9z8ZY — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021 Water flow in Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag. Water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials & my all teams are monitoring the situation in disaster control room: CM TS Rawat Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I've spoken to CM TS Rawat, DGs of ITBP & NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations. Every possible help will be provided to Devbhoomi: HM Amit Shah Show this thread Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation: Home Minister Amit Shah 16 people who were trapped in Tapovan Dam are being shifted to safer places by Police: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat being briefed on flood situation by Army and ITBP jawans, in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reaches near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli; takes stock of the situation. Casualties are feared to be between 100 to 150. Teams of ITBP, SDRF and NDRF have already reached the spot. Red alert has been issued: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Chamoli incident Three bodies recovered at NTPC site in Tapovan area of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, says ITBP Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Army helicopters are on aerial recce: Indian Army As compared to developed countries which are rich and resourceful, the way India handled the pandemic is praiseworthy. FM Nirmala Sitharaman brought in timely economic packages through mini-budgets as part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan': Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal PM Modi first aimed at saving human lives and then getting economy on track. Several countries prioritized economy over human lives, but India is the only country that focused on 'Jeevan', followed by 'Jeevika': Railway Minister Piyush Goyal I pray to God that everyone stays fine and nobody is hurt: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Indian Army has deployed choppers & troops for supporting Uttarakhand govt & NDRF to tackle the flood. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination of rescue & relief operations with local administration. Army headquarters monitoring the situation: Army Six columns (around 600 personnel) of the Indian Army moving towards the flood-affected areas: Army officials I have spoken to Union Home Secretary and I will speak to Home Minister soon. They have assured all possible help: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat We are gathering details on the flash flood in Uttarakhand's Chamoli. Our officials are in contact with authorities there. As it concerns Ganga river, we need to remain alert: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

