'Give them wings to fly': Civil aviation ministry to induct Agniveers

New Delhi, Jun 18: Soon after the Centre announced 10% reservation for Agniveers in defense posts, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is looking forward to inducting highly skilled, disciplined, and motivated Agniveers into its various services and giving them wings to fly.

The ministry took to Twitter and posted, "Civil Aviation is looking forward to inducting the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated #Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly."

Civil Aviation is looking forward to inducting the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated #Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly.#AgnipathScheme #Agnipath #Agniveer #BharatKeAgniveer pic.twitter.com/UqRdvjSQ0w — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) June 18, 2022

Opportunities for Agniveers

The ministry will provide opportunities for Agniveers in the air traffic and aircraft technician services.

The Agniveers can take be inducted in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft.

They (Agniveers) can also provide meteorological and air accident investigator services.

While options like working as safety, administrative, finance, IT & communications staff will be provided by the Ministry to Agniveers.

Agniveers will have the opportunity to handle logistics and supply chain management wings of Ministry.

Government clears all doubts surrounding Agnipath Scheme

Earlier, Rajnath Singh announced that the 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard, defence civilian posts and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings - Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), Advanced Weapons & Equipment India Ltd. (AW&EIL), Munitions India Limited (MIL), Yantra India Limited (YIL), Gliders India Limited (GIL), India Optel Limited (IOL) and Troop Comforts Limited (TCL). This reservation would be in addition to existing reservations for ex-servicemen.

