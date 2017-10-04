Give jobs to youth as promised: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Amethi, on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking employment scheme NREGA launched during UPA-I regime.

He said "PM said NREGA is absolutely useless thing. A few months later PM relaised that there is a benefit in this scheme."

Rahul Gandhi said, "If PM Modi cannot address main issues concerning farmers and youth, he should say so. Congress will come and do it in six months."

"PM should stop wasting time of the countrymen and start giving employment to youth as promised, said Rahul Gandhi,' he said.

He further said "the BJP government have not understood the indirect tax regime Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding "our GST was capped at 18 per cent."

Commenting infrastructure in his constituency, Rahul Gandhi said, "Six national highways have been built under the Congress government in Amethi."

The Amethi district administration, on September 30, had requested Rahul Gandhi to change the date of his visit. Stating that police personnel were already employed to maintain law and order during Durga Puja and Muharram, the administration had expressed difficulty in providing security for him.

However, the dates of the visit were not changed as the authorities gave a go-ahead on Tuesday.

