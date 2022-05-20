Girl ends relationship, gets stabbed in Goa

Police man in Bengaluru stabbed as he stopped some men from smoking in public

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, May 20: A man has been arrested for stabbing to death a 19-year-old woman at Velsaon beach in South Goa after she refused to continue relationship with him, an official said on Friday, according to news agency PTI.

The accused, Kishan Kalangutkar (26), was arrested on Thursday, a day after the body of the woman was found at the beach, he said.

"The accused was in love with the young woman, who was studying in a college, and had travelled to the beach with her on Wednesday," Superintendent of Police (South) Abhishek Dhania said.

The accused was upset with the woman after she told him that she did not want to continue the relationship with him, he said.

"Angry with her, the accused stabbed the victim multiple times, killing her on the spot and later dumped her body in the bushes located along the beach," Dhania added.

After finding the body, the Vasco police began a probe and caught the accused within 24 hours, he said.

(PTI)

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:47 [IST]