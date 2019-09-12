  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gifts to Modi set to be auctioned, proceeds to go to Namami Gange

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Gifts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to be auctioned online beginning September 14 with proceeds going towards the Namami Gange project, Union culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Wednesday.

    Over 2,772 gift items received by Modi in the past six months will be put under the hammer on the e-portal launched for this purpose.

    Gifts to Modi set to be auctioned, proceeds to go to Namami Gange
    An exhibition of gifts presented in the last six months to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at National Gallery of Modern Arts in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    "The e-auction will end on October 3. The lowest base price of the gift item is Rs 200 and the highest is more than Rs 2 lakh," he said.

    In photos: PM Modi plays with calf, adores cow and sits with trash collectors

    The minister further stated that the auction will include idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Veer Shivaji, Vivekananda, 576 shawls, 964 angavastram, 88 pagris and several other items.

    Among the items set to go under the hammer is a silk print of the face of the Prime Minister, whose base price is set at Rs 2.50 lakh.

    The gift items are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi.

    In February this year, over 1,800 mementoes that PM Modi had received were sold.

    Even as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi used to auction mementoes received by him and after becoming Prime Minister, he has been continuing the same practice.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi auctioned

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 6:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue