Giant Aldabra tortoise, worth Rs 15 lakh 'stolen' from Chennai Zoo; Probe on

Chennai,Dec 25: An Aldabra giant tortoise, said to be one of the largest tortoises in the world has been reported missing from Crocodile Park at Mahabalipuram. The tortoise weighs around 80-100 Kg and is worth more than Rs 15 lakh in the international wildlife.

The incident is being considered as theft and the local police are currently investigating the case. The Mamallapuram police have registered a case under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (theft).

According to The Times of India report given the limited access to outsiders and the surveillance mounted in the centre, the 'theft' may have been carried out by insiders.

The tortoise was reportedly noticed missing during feeding time, when staff noticed that the count was incorrect. They immediately alerted their superiors, who informed the police.

The Aldabra tortoises, from the islands of the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, are only second in size to the Galapagos. They are the among the longest living animals on Earth with a life span of up to 150 years, can grow over 1.5 metres in length and weigh up to 200 kg.