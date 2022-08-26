Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, takes 'childish behaviour' swipe at Rahul

Ghulam Nabi Azad on calls to reject Padma Award: They do not recognize the process, contribution

New Delhi, Aug 26: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all positions including primary membership of Congress Party.

Blaming Rahul Gandhi for Congress's downfall, Azad in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi stated,"The childish and immature behaviour of Rahul Gandhi to tear up the government ordinance in the full glare of the media - this single action more than anything contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA Govt in 2014."

Azad further said,"Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as the Vice President by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him."

"All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started runing the affairs of the party," he added.

This came days after the Azad resigned from the post of chairman of the campaign committee and from the political affairs committee of Jammu and Kashmir Congress hours after his appointment.

"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half a century old assocation with Indian National Congress," read Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/X49Epvo1TP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

On Sunday, senior party leader Anand Sharma had quit as the chairperson of the party's Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh.

Both Sharma and Azad were among the 23 leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020, demanding an election to the post of the party president as well as the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The group of dissident leaders within the party had come to be known as 'G-23'.

Responding to Azad's exit, the BJP said that the Congress party is a sinking ship with no leadership or ideology.