    Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi at Janpath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 18: G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, a day after members of the dissenting group held a flurry of meetings over measures to revamp the party.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad meet Sonia Gandhi at Janpath

    After the Group of 23 pitched for an "inclusive and collective leadership" in the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of its members, met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and the two leaders were learnt to have discussed a revamp of the party organisation, a key demand of the dissenters.

    The meetings are being seen as an attempt by the Gandhi family to reach out to the G-23, which has shown signs of increasing aggression on the leadership issue after Congress' abject loss in the assembly elections in five states.

    Earlier on Friday, Azad also met veteran Congress leader Karan Singh and said he come to greet Singh on Holi. Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president, had called Hooda for a discussion on the political situation in Haryana.

    However, the discussion spilled over to the party's abysmal performance in the elections. Sonia Gandhi had earlier reached out to Azad on Wednesday ahead of the G-23 dinner meeting at his residence.

    The leaders of the grouping have since held a series of meetings at Azad's residence. The party leadership wants to resolve the differences with the G-23 and is reaching out to its leaders. It is learnt to have deputed some senior leaders for parleys with the dissenting group to resolve the differences, according to sources. PTI

    Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 19:01 [IST]
    X