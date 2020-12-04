GHMC elections 2020: Why the new members will be sworn in only after 2 months

GHMC Election Results 2020: TRS wins 55 seats, BJP-48, AIMIM-44 and Congress-2

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Dec 4: The ruling TRS is all set to retain control of the city civic body, winning 55 of the 150 seats so far, while BJP''s high profile campaign appeared to have paid off, with the party winning 48. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM continued its dominance in its traditional stronghold of the old city of Hyderabad, winning 44 seats. While, the Congress was a distant fourth, winning just two seats.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti swept the elections four years ago, winning 99 of the 150 wards.

The BJP''s impressive show is a huge morale booster for the saffron party as it comes soon after its victory in last month''s bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency.

GHMC Election Results 2020: TRS steals BJP’s thunder

Ballot papers were used in the election to the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on December 1. Counting of votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first and BJP was ahead of its rivals in the postal ballot votes.

The polling percentage was an unimpressive 46.55. Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, 34.50 lakh electors exercised their franchise. While the ruling TRS fielded candidates in all the 150 wards, BJP set up nominees in 149 wards. The Congress, AIMIM and TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively.