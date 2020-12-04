YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 GHMC result
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GHMC Election Results 2020: BJP puts up a stellar show

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 04: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks to make tremendous gains in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) municipal elections. The saffron party is now leading in 88 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 32 while AIMIM in 17 seats.

    JP Nadda
    JP Nadda

    Three of the BJP's "Big-3" Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and BJP president JP Nadda campaigned for the election to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

    The Dubbaka bypoll win earlier this month has given the BJP in Telangana a much needed shot in the arm. The BJP is hoping GHMC will give it a launch pad needed to become a serious contender, not only in Telangana but in other southern states as well.

    BJP has set its eyes on the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections and considers the GHMC polls as a preparation ground for the contest three years down the line.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    hyderabad bjp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X