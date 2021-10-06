US think tank says Pak more of a threat than an ally

Ghaznavi established Muslim rule, smashed idol of Somnath says Haqqani after visiting his tomb

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: Taliban leader Anas Haqqani visited the tomb of Mahmud Ghaznavi. He showered praised on Ghaznavi who had attacked the Somnath Temple in Gujarat several times in the 17th century.

Anas is the younger brother of Taliban's interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani of the Haqqani Network.

Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath, Haqqani wrote on Twitter while also sharing pictures of his visit.

In the 17th century Ghaznavi specifically targeted Hindu Temples. He had targeted the Somnath Temple 17 times. History says that he targeted the Temples as they were centres of wealth, ideology, faith and economy.