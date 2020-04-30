Getting the migrants back: Here is what the states are planning

New Delhi, Apr 30: Several states have started charting out a blueprint to bring back migrant workers, students, tourists and others stranded at different parts of the country owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This comes a day after the Centre gave the go-ahead to bring back these persons.

Karnataka will arrange transport for all the migrant labourers who want to return. The cost is estimated at Rs 10,000 per day for 25 people per bus. The requirement for every one lakh people is 4,000 buses and this would mean it would cost around Rs 4 crore for one lakh. If all workers wish to return, then the cost would be around Rs 8 crore.

Karnataka has around 2 lakh migrant workers.

Telangana, on the other hand, has written to chief secretaries of all states to provide details of the people stranded. The chief secretaries have been requested to make transport arrangements to pick up the people from their states who are stranded in Telangana. The nodal authority would arrange for screening of persons and passes will be given to asymptomatic persons to undertake the journey.

Andhra Pradesh will get in touch with the other state governments on how to allow the movement. A review is in process and a decision will be taken soon.