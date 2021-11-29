YouTube
    Get vaccinated, Omicron more transmissible says Fauci

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 29: With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 appearing to be more transmissible, the need for the vaccination or booster shots have become even more necessary.

    Get vaccinated, Omicron more transmissible says Fauci

    Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical adviser said that the Omricon is a clarion call for people to be vaccinated. He also said that this variant will inevitably be in the US also. For now, we don't know yet what the level of severity will be nor how easily the variant evades existing vaccines, Fauci said.

    Biden had last week restricted US travel links starting Monday with eight African countries including South Africa where the Omicron was first identified. The White House said that the President will provide an update on the US response to the new variant on Monday.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus variant

    Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 14:50 [IST]
    X