Get vaccinated and stand a chance to win a free fridge or bus ticket in MP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

From free bus tickets to refrigerators in lucky draw, trader organisations and businessmen are offering gifts to people to encourage them to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. On Monday, the MP government launched a mega campaign to vaccinate the state's eligible population.

"We are offering free bus tickets to passengers getting vaccinated at the Navlaka vaccination centre for one-time journey," Prime Route Bus Owners Association president Govind Sharma said.

"We have suffered huge losses due to Covid-19. Therefore, we are praying that this vaccination drive gets successful and this pandemic gets over soon," he said.

Sharma informed at the Navlaka centre, the association is also getting drivers, conductors and cleaners vaccinated against coronavirus. Officials said for the first time, vaccination centres have been set up at three shopping malls in Indore.

The owner of these malls, Karan Chhabra, informed that they are offering selfie sticks and other gifts on the spot to those getting jabs at these centres. Those getting vaccinated at these sites will be eligible to take part in a lucky draw where a refrigerator and other gifts are on offer, he said. People coming to get vaccines are also being offered snacks.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh administered 16,73,858 vaccine doses on Monday during the mega inoculation drive against COVID19.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 9:35 [IST]