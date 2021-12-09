Gen Rawat’s chopper lost contact with Sulur airbase at 12.08 pm

New Delhi, Dec 09: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament today gave a timeline of IAF chopper crash in which Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others lost their lives.

He said that the chopper flew from Sulur at 11.48 am on December 8 and was supposed to reach Wellington airbase at 12.15 pm. Around 12.08 pm, the Sulur airbase lost contact with the chopper, he also said.

He also informed the Parliament that a tri-service inquiry will be conducted into the Indian Air Force chopper crash.

Chopper crash: Mi-17V5 cockpit voice recorder, flight Data Recorder found

Making a statement in Parliament, Singh said that the Sri-service inquiry team headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh reached Wellington on Wednesday itself and began investigation into the matter,

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is the commander of the IAF's training command and a chopper pilot himself.

Chief Of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat will be laid to rest with full military honours, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha. He was addressing Parliament on the chopper crash that took place at Nilgiris on December 8 in which CDS General Rawat, his wife and 11 others lost their lives.

Thursday, December 9, 2021, 13:17 [IST]