    Jaipur, Sep 27: Amid the deepening political turmoil in Rajasthan, the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

    Names of senior party leaders Kharge, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Sushilkumar Shinde, Mukul Wasnik and Kumari Selja are now also doing the rounds for the post.

    Congress leader Kamal Nath, who met Sonia Gandhi ruled himself out as a candidate. He has reportedly stepped in as a troubleshooter for his party.

    Asked if he was not interested in the post of Congress president, Kamal Nath told reporters, "I have no interest, I have come to Delhi for Navratri."

    Sonia Gandhi is reportedly "upset" over the Rajasthan developments as Gehlot was being considered as her successor for the top post.

    Gehlot has reportedly told the two observers that he is not behind the Jaipur development and the MLAs involved in it were not listening to him.

    Kharge and Maken, who were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, briefed Gandhi in the evening after their return to Delhi and termed the parallel meet held by Gehlot loyalists as "indiscipline".

    They are expected to recommend disciplinary action against those behind the move, including minister Shanti Dhariwal and Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

    Both Gehlot and Pilot spent the day at their Jaipur homes. Pilot met his supporters, but they refrained from publicly commenting on Sunday's developments.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 0:20 [IST]
    X