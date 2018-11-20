Gehlot accuses Vasundhra Raje of deliberately neglecting certain regions of Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 20: With the last date of nomination for the Rajasthan Assembly elections getting over, former Congress chief minister Ashok Gehlot attacked the Vasundhara Raje government in the state for its misrule and arrogance after filing his nomination. The former CM is camping in Jodhpur to cause stir in the entire Marwad region for the Congress.

He discussed the election strategy with his workers before filing his nomination. After filing his nomination in a very simple manner he came face to face with not only workers but also people of the area. Though the former chief minister has his influence across the state but politics of Marwad runs around him. There is also talks doing round about two groups of the Congress in the state led by him and state Congress president Sachin Pilot being at loggerheads but candidates in the Jodhpur region have the blessings of Gehlot.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Sambhu Singh Khetasar against Gehlot who was defeated by Gehlot in earlier Assembly elections. But the former chief minister is getting aggressive more towards chief minister Vasundhara Raje. It was being speculated that Gehlot will keep away from the state politics but he is very much active by making issues like inflation, corruption and neglecting people of the region by the government.

Former chief minister said that he cannot keep away from the state politics and will not go away making it a personal issue by saying that by neglecting Jodhpur the chief minister has him so she should be taught a lesson not only in the region but in the entire state.

The former chief minister has not only been able to prevail upon the high command over him and Sachin Pilot contesting Assembly elections in the state but also managed to get maximum ticket to his supporters in the state. Gehlot accused Vasundhara ignoring Jodhpur for five years. He said that he wanted to built smart city in Jodhpur but she did not allow smart city to be built and it was due to her personal vendetta development of Jodhpur was ignored which is humiliation of people of the region. "I will bring back their self respect," added Gehlot.

