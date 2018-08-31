GDP growth for Q1 of financial year 2018-19 is 8.2%

New Delhi, Aug 31: The GDP growth for the April-June Quarter of the financial year 2018-19 is 8.2%, according to government data.

The Union Government on Friday released the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19. This is the first quarterly report of the current financial year which began on April 1, 2018.

With this, India continues to remain world's fastest growing major economy. The world's second largest economy, China, reported a 6.7 per cent growth for June quarter compared with 6.8 per cent in March quarter.

The GDP growth rate in the last quarter was 7.7 per cent while that in the first quarter of the previous financial year (2017-18) stood at 5.59 per cent.

This is the highest GDP growth in the last eight quarters.

The first quarter of the fiscal year FY19 has witnessed an improvement in economic activity. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has grown at 5.2 per cent during April-June 2018 compared with 1.9 per cent during the corresponding period in the previous year.