Gautam Gambhir's foundation guilty of unauthorised purchase, distribution of Favipiravir: Delhi HC told

New Delhi, June 03: The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, procuring and distributing Fabiflu medicine to COVID-19 patients, the Delhi High Court was informed by the Delhi government''s drug controller on Thursday.

The drug controller submitted that action will be taken without delay against the foundation, drug dealers as also in other such cases which would be brought to its notice.

MLA Praveen Kumar has also been found guilty for similar offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the court was informed.

The court asked the drug controller to file status reports on further progress in these cases within six weeks and listed the matter for hearing on July 29.

Shortly after the details of the hearing emerged, Gautam Gambhir channeled freedom icon Bhagat Singh in a tweet.

"I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me - Sardar Bhagat Singh!" - he tweeted.

I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me - Sardar Bhagat Singh! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2021

The high court is hearing a petition that seeks an FIR on allegations that politicians procured Covid medicines in huge quantities and distributed them while patients were struggling to access them.