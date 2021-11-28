Gautam Gambhir receives third threat e-mail from ISIS

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 28: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police said on Sunday.

    Gautam Gambhir
    Gautam Gambhir

    The terrorist group mentioned Delhi Police in the mail, saying "Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta can't uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police, we are receiving all information about you."

    The email was sent on Saturday, November 28, at 1:37 pm from 'isiskashmir@yahoo.com' this time.

    Last week, the 40-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, had said that he had received two death threats via e-mails within 24 hours from "ISIS Kashmir".

    After receiving the first threat, a complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) stated that a death threat from ''ISIS Kashmir'' was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on Tuesday.

    In the complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.

    The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Special Cell has written to Google seeking information about the account handlers and registered ID through which the alleged mails were sent.

    The mail read, ''We are going to kill you and your family, the officials said.

    In the complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.

    The second threat mail read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue." The investigation is underway.

    Read more about:

    gautam gambhir isis

    Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:38 [IST]
    X