Gautam Gambhir is richest among Delhi candidates with assets worth Rs 147 crore

New Delh, Apr 24: Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir is the richest among all the candidates in fray for the Lok Sabha election in Delhi with total assets worth Rs 147 core.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who will be making his electoral debut from East Delhi, has shown an income of nearly Rs 12.40 crore in the income tax returns filed for 2017-18. His wife Natasha Gambhir showed an income of Rs 6.15 lakh in the IT returns filed during the same period.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has a total of movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 24 crore, an increase of over Rs 4.33 crore from 2014, according to his poll affidavit.

He has shown an income of Rs 48.03 lakh in the income tax return for 2017-18 while in the affidavit filed in 2014, he had declared an income of over Rs 85 lakh.

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 18 crore, an increase of close to Rs 3.5 crore in the last five years, according to his affidavit.

Bidhuri, his wife and dependent Himanshu have shown an income of over ₹16.72 lakh, ₹3.09 lakh and ₹3.18 lakh respectively in the IT returns filed in 2017-18.

The 57-year-old leader, who is pitted against debutants Vijender Singh from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha for the South Delhi seat, declared movable assets worth over ₹1.37 crore while his wife has cash and jewellery worth over Rs 13.21 lakh.

He has declared immovable assets worth Rs 11.80 crore while his wife has properties worth 4.57 crore.

He has shown liabilities of over Rs 20.38 lakh. He completed his graduation from the Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University from Meerut.

Congress candidate for South Delhi Vijender Singh has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3.57 crore and Rs 5.05 crore respectively.