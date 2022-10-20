Gautam Adani beats Mukesh Ambani to secure top spot in Forbes list of India's 100 Richest

What Congress said on Adani's bid for NDTV

New Delhi, Oct 20: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has taken the numero uno place in the 2022 Forbes List of India's 100 Richest. He has pushed billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani down to the second place.

His net worth stood at $15.7 billion in 2019 and increased to $25.2 billion in 2020. However, it tripled in 2022 as it reached $74.8 billion. In 2022, Adani doubled his wealth as it now stands at $150 billion, thereby surging ahead to the top spot beating Ambani.

Adani's wealth increased manifold in the last few years following unprecedented rally in the stock prices of the listed companies. Mukesh Ambani's has added 5.5 billion to his wealth to take its net worth to $90.7 billion in 2022. He lost the top spot to Adani after occupying it for 14 years.

Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur who turned a small agri-trading firm into a conglomerate spanning coal trading and mining, ports and airports, power generation, gas distribution, green energy, data centre and cement.

It has to be noted that Adani and his family pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore to charity to mark his 60th birthday, last month. Donations to be utilized in healthcare, education, and skill development, his logistics-to-energy conglomerate said in a statement.

The donation will be managed by the Adani Foundation.

Radhakisan Damani, whose net worth stands at #27.6 billion, is in the third place in the list. At $21.5 billion, Cyrus Poonawalla has occupied the fourth place in the 2022 Forbes List of India's 100 Richest.

Shiv Nadar ($16.4), Savitri Jindal ($16.4), Dilip Shanghvi ($15.5), Hinduja brothers ($15.2), Kumar Birla ($15) and Bajaj family ($14.6) are in the next six positions.

The combined wealth of India's 100 richest stands at $800 billion. Notably, the total wealth of Adani and Ambani together account for 30% in the list.

Who's in Who's Out?

In the Forbes' top 100 list, nine new people have found a place including Nykaa's Falguni Nayar (44th), Vedant Fashions' Ravi Modi (50th) and Metro Brands' Rafique Malik (89). Also, the list saw the return of Anand Mahindra (91st place), whose Mahindra & Mahindra created a buzz by launching an electric SUV.

Whereas PayTM's Vijay Shekhar Sharma has failed to find a spot in the list after the poor performance of his company on the bourses.