Gauri Lankesh remembered, book released on her work

The national capital once again gathered to remember Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead infront of her Bangalore residence two months back, and released a book comprising her work named - The Way I See It.

The gathering saw student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, comedian Sanjay Rajoura, and Lawyer Karuna Nandy who all recalled the time they spent with her and her conviction towards her profession.

Calling her attack an attack on free press and freedom of speech and expression, Kanhaiya pointed out how journalists and intellectuals working in small towns and districts are more exposed than those in metropolitian cities.

Umar, who also knew Gauri personally told how the threats did not ever stop her from doing her work fearlessly. Umar said, "I always saw her laught at the threats she received, she was that courageous,"

Meanwhile Kanhaiya also recalled how she maintained her stand against fundamentalism without being swayed by any ideology. He said, "Gauri was one who spoke against the vices in all religions, did not target any particular religion,"

Talking about the atmosphere of curtailed freedom of expression and rampant killings of intellectuals, journalists, comedian Sanjay Rajoura said, "I hope I am proven wrong, but mark my words these killings are going to continue, because every home in our nation has been successfully polarised and every dinner discussion has become India-Pakistan, hence humour is the only way to look forward to a better future. He also commended Gauri's extra ordinary contribution towards the profession as well as towards inspiring many,"

OneIndia News