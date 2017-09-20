Gauri Lankesh Murder: SIT seeks information of guests at PGs, hostels and hotels

The Special Investigation Team probing journalist Gauri Lankesh's murder has now sought information about guests from various accomodations. Posters and notices are being put up seeking information about guests who checked out of hotels, hostels, paying guest accomodations etc after September 5, the day Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unknown assailants.

DCP West, M N Anucheth who is leading the probe confirmed to OneIndia that notices were being issued to landlords, apartment owners as well to share information about any persons who checked out on or after September 5.

"You are directed to provide information about any person/ persons/ families who checked out of accommodations of any hotels, hostels, apartments, rented accommodation, paying guest facility, temple or any other religious guest houses etc after September 5," reads the notice that is being put up across the police station limits of where the murder took place. Any information in this regard will have to be registered with the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar police, the notice adds.

The notice is the latest attempt by the SIT to gather information about suspicious people who may have stayed in the locality ahead of the gruesome murder. 15 days have passed by sisnce Gauri Lankesh's murder and no arrests or vital clues have emerged. The SIT has been questioning a range of people including Gauri Lankesh's family and those she had criticised in the past.

The SIT officials have grilled reformed underworld elements like Muthappa Rai and Agni Sridhar in the case. Muthappa Rai had filed a defamation case at a local court against Lankesh for writing against him in her tabloid years ago. Many rowdysheeters and reformed naxals have also been questioned in connection with the case.

OneIndia News

