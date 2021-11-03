YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 03: Two Haryana cities have been removed from the list of exam cities for GATE 2022 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Khargpur. More details are available on the official website.

    Those students who have opted for exam cities Sonepat or Panipat for the GATE 2022 can change it during the application correction window without paying fee. The GATE 2022 correction window which opened on November 1 will be available until November 12.

    GATE 2022: Two Haryana exam cities removed, check how to change city

    "We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees," a notification on the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in says.

    The exam is scheduled for February 2022 and the GATE 2022 admit card will be issued on January 3 2022. For more details check gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

    Gate 2022 particulars and fee:

    Particulars Fee
    Change in Name Rs 500
    Change in Date of Birth Rs 500
    Change in choice of examination cities Rs 500
    Change of existing paper Rs 500
    Add a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper) Rs 500 plus suitable amount per paper for the candidate’s category
    Change of gender to female Rs 500
    Change of gender from female to any other gender Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
    Change of category to SC/ST Rs 500
    Change of category from SC/ST to any other Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
    Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic Rs 500
    Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
    Any other change in category (not mentioned above) Rs 500
    Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address Rs 500
    College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No. Rs 500

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 12:41 [IST]
