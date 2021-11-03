GATE 2022: Two Haryana exam cities removed, check how to change city
New Delhi, Nov 03: Two Haryana cities have been removed from the list of exam cities for GATE 2022 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Khargpur. More details are available on the official website.
Those students who have opted for exam cities Sonepat or Panipat for the GATE 2022 can change it during the application correction window without paying fee. The GATE 2022 correction window which opened on November 1 will be available until November 12.
"We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees," a notification on the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in says.
The exam is scheduled for February 2022 and the GATE 2022 admit card will be issued on January 3 2022. For more details check gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Gate 2022 particulars and fee:
|Particulars
|Fee
|Change in Name
|Rs 500
|Change in Date of Birth
|Rs 500
|Change in choice of examination cities
|Rs 500
|Change of existing paper
|Rs 500
|Add a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper)
|Rs 500 plus suitable amount per paper for the candidate’s category
|Change of gender to female
|Rs 500
|Change of gender from female to any other gender
|Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
|Change of category to SC/ST
|Rs 500
|Change of category from SC/ST to any other
|Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
|Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic
|Rs 500
|Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic
|Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250
|Any other change in category (not mentioned above)
|Rs 500
|Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address
|Rs 500
|College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No.
|Rs 500