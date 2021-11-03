GATE 2022: Two Haryana exam cities removed, check how to change city

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Two Haryana cities have been removed from the list of exam cities for GATE 2022 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Khargpur. More details are available on the official website.

Those students who have opted for exam cities Sonepat or Panipat for the GATE 2022 can change it during the application correction window without paying fee. The GATE 2022 correction window which opened on November 1 will be available until November 12.

"We regret to inform that the exam cities Sonepat and Panipat have been cancelled. Candidates selected these cities are requested to change the city choice without additional fees," a notification on the GATE 2022 official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in says.

The exam is scheduled for February 2022 and the GATE 2022 admit card will be issued on January 3 2022. For more details check gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Gate 2022 particulars and fee:

Particulars Fee Change in Name Rs 500 Change in Date of Birth Rs 500 Change in choice of examination cities Rs 500 Change of existing paper Rs 500 Add a second paper (from given combinations with respect to the primary paper) Rs 500 plus suitable amount per paper for the candidate’s category Change of gender to female Rs 500 Change of gender from female to any other gender Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250 Change of category to SC/ST Rs 500 Change of category from SC/ST to any other Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250 Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic Rs 500 Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic Rs 500 + Rs 750 = Rs 1250 Any other change in category (not mentioned above) Rs 500 Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address Rs 500 College Name and Location, Roll No., Registration No. Rs 500

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 12:41 [IST]