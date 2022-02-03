GATE 2022 exam: Don’t play with lives says SC

New Delhi, Feb 03: The Supreme Court has refused to postpone the GATE 2022 exams. The court said that postponement will create uncertainty in the lives of students.

"The plea for postponement of the GATE examination barely 48 hours before the scheduled date on February 5, 2022, is replete with a propensity for chaos and uncertainty in the lives of the students who have registered for the examination. There is no overarching reason that this court in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution should supplant the duties and functions of the regulatory authorities who have taken a decision to hold the examination," the Bench stated in its order while dismissing the pleas, "ANI reported.

The GATE exams will be held between February 5 and February 3. The GATE 2022 admit card was recently released on the official website.

The GATE 2022 admit card can be used as a curfew pass in the case the respective state governments announce restrictions due to the COVID-19 situation.

"The Organising Institute of GATE Examination 2022, IIT Kharagpur under Ministry of Education, Government of India, issues a letter to ensure smooth movement of the candidates carrying valid admit cards on the day of examination, i.e. 5th, 6th, 12th and 13th February, 2022 for GATE Examination 2022," an official statement read.

"The district authorities all over India have been informed to allow GATE-2022 candidates with valid admit card to appear in the examination. Candidates may use the admit card and the letter available at GATE 2022 website to reach the examination centers," the statement also read.

GATE is held for admissions to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies. The GATE 2022 will held as an online computer based test and the paper will be of objective type. There would multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Every wrong answer marked in an MCQ would get a negative mark. For MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking if the answer is wrong. More details relating to GATE 2022 admit card is available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

