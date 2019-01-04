GATE 2019: Admit card releasing at 4 pm today, here's how to download

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 4: The GATE 2019 Admit card will be released soon. Once released it would be available on the official website. This year the exam will be conducted by IIT Madras.

The date of release has been scheduled for January 4 at 4pm. The admit card for GATE 2019 will have the following information - Candidate's Name , Signature, Photo , Exam Day Instructions, Exam Date, Time (Slot), Registration Number, Exam Center Address, GATE Paper/ Code.

A candidate should make sure that all the information mentioned on the GATE hall ticket is correct.

The GATE 2019 exam is an entrance examination for admission in post graduate and research programmes in the country.

GATE 2019 exam is schedule for February 2019. It will commence on February 2 and conclude on February 10, 2019. GATE 2019 will be held in two shifts each day (morning and afternoon).

The registration for GATE 2019 Exam concluded on 3rd October 2018, and candidates who had successfully registered for the same must keep a close tab on the official website mentioned above to download their GATE 2019 Admit Card as and when it is released online tomorrow i.e. 4th January 2019.

Candidates must note that GATE 2019 examination will be held in two sessions on all exam days viz:

Forenoon Session - 9:30 AM to 12:30 Noon

Afternoon Session - 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The links for GATE mock test are also now active on the official website.