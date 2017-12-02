GATE 2018: Admit card releasing on this date, take mock test now

The GATE 2018 Admit card will be released soon. Once released it would be available on the official website.

The date of release has been scheduled for January 5. The admit card for GATE 2018 will have the following information - Candidate's Name , Signature, Photo , Exam Day Instructions, Exam Date, Time (Slot), Registration Number, Exam Center Address, GATE Paper/ Code. A candidate should make sure that all the information mentioned on the GATE hall ticket is correct.

IIT Guwahati, has requested all such candidates who have not verified their email address and mobile number during submission of GATE application to verify the same by logging into the GOAPS portal as soon as possible. The links for GATE mock test are also now active on the official website.

OneIndia News