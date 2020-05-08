Gaps in reporting right COVID-19 numbers has reduced doubling rate to10.2 days

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: India's doubling time for coronavirus has worsened to 10.2 days, with states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi reporting a rapid increase in cases.

However there is good news on the recovery rate as the fatality rate now stands at 3.3 per cent.

Last Tuesday the Health Ministry had said that the doubling rate stood at 12 days. There was a steady improvement, but the doubling rate has now fallen. The fall in the doubling rate could also be attributed to the gaps in certain states such as West Bengal. This data is however now being corrected.

On Thursday, Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that compared to the rest of the world, India's fatality rates the lowest. He said that this was because of timely reporting and efficient clinical management. He also said that the disease in India is less in severity with 11 per cent of all COVID-19 patients on ventilators, 3.3 per cent on medical oxygen and 4.8 per cent on ICU beds.

Meanwhile the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 13, 57,413 samples of COVID-19 have been tested so far. The ICMR said that these tests were conducted by the various state governments and private laboratories