Ganga Vilas: Price, route and how to book tickets for world's longest river cruise

New Delhi, Jan 11: The triple-deck Ganga Vilas cruise, touted as the world's longest river cruise, is set to sail from Varanasi, covering 3,200 km over 50 days.

From Kashi to Sarnath, from Majuli to Mayong, from Sunderbans to Kaziranga, this cruise packs an experience of a lifetime.

What is Ganga Vilas cruise

The luxury cruise will cover 27 river systems and over 50 tourist sites. The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, and 12 meters in width, and comfortably sail with a draft of 1.4 meters.

MV Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise- will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday

It has three decks, and 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists.

The maiden voyage of MV Ganga Vilas will witness 32 tourists from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh journey. The expected date of arrival of MV Ganga Vilas in Dibrugarh is on 1st March, 2023.

The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stop overs in spots of historical, cultural and religious importance. From the famous "Ganga Arti" in Varanasi, it will stop at Sarnath, a place of great reverence for Buddhism.

It will also cover Mayong, known for its Tantric craft, and Majuli, the largest river island and hub of Vaishnavite cultural in Assam.

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world.

How to book tickets for Ganga Vilas

Tickets can be booked through the website of Antara Luxury River Cruises.

However, you will not be able to book now as the inaugural cruise is fully reserved.

According to Moneycontrol, an-all inclusive package with expeditions, sightseeing and entertainment is priced at around Rs 25,000 per person per night.

The suites on the ship have been sold for Rs 38 lakh for double occupancy for the entire trip of 54 nights.

This year, the ship will be set for a total of four times. After January, we can expect two more cruises in September.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:15 [IST]