Ganesh idols become expensive in Mumbai

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 26: Preparations are on in full swing in Mumbai which is set to celebrate the Ganapati festival with all its glory after two years. However, devotees will have to shell out extra money for their beloved deity Ganesha this year.

While making an idol, various raw materials are used and the cost of these very items has increased due to GST, hence idols will cost more.

The idol makers claim the city to have been hit by inflation and the recent GST imposition.

"After two years Ganesh Utsav is being celebrated. This time there're no restrictions. The price of idols has increased due to a hike in prices of Plaster of Paris (PoP)," a seller told ANI.

"After COVID, many of our labourers went back, so due to labour shortage, we have to pay higher wages to the labours. Due to inflation and the GST imposed by the government, the prices of raw materials have also risen. It has increased our production costs by around 40 to 50 percent. Overall, it has led to a rise in the price of the Ganesha idols by around 20 percent," the idol maker said.

Maharashtra, known for its grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31.

The celebrations were marred by restrictions necessitated by the Covid pandemic.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 22:49 [IST]