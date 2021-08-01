Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal to celebrate Ganeshotsav with COVID curbs

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 01: Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced that it will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 in the traditional way this year while adhering to all COVID19 related guidelines and restrictions.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular and most visited Ganesh idols in Mumbai and it is widely known for fulfilling the wishes of the devotees.

Last year, Lalbaughcha Raja for the first time in history did not hold Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a blood & plasma donation camp was organised in place of Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations due to COVID.

The Maharashtra government had earlier issued guidelines to restrict the height of the Ganesha idols to up to four feet. The height of Ganpati idols in public celebrations has been restricted to four feet while those in homes have been limited to two feet.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 225 fresh COVID-19 fatalities and 6,959 cases while 7,467 patients recovered, a health official said. With the new additions, the tally of infections in Maharashtra reached 63,03,715 and the death toll to 1,32,791. The count of recoveries now stands at 60,90,786, leaving the state with 76,755 active cases, he said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in fresh coronavirus positive cases compared to Thursday when the state added 6,600 new cases to its tally and 231 fatalities.

Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 13:45 [IST]