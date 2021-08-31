YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 guidelines: Keep festivities simple, Pune cops tell people

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Aug 31: Guidelines for celebrating Ganesh Utsav, one of Maharashtra's most patronised events, were issued on Monday by Pune police, with people being asked to keep the festivities simple amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 guidelines: Keep festivities simple, Pune cops tell people

    Police asked people to opt for online purchase of idols, with the height being capped at four feet for those being installed at public sites, and two feet for the ones being placed in homes.

    K'taka govt bans public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, MuharramK'taka govt bans public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram

    "No big processions at the time of installation and immersion of idols must take place in the city. Only five people will gather at a time to perform aarti and members of mandals must adhere to social distancing. There must be facility of online darshan of the deity to avoid crowding," said Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave.

    Mandals must avoid inviting VVIPS or other invitees, while the area of the festivity must be kept sanitized, with equipment for thermal screening etc being deployed, the police guidelines said.

    More GANESH CHATURTHI News  

    Read more about:

    ganesh chaturthi

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 8:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X