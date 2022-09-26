The number game: How it all adds up in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly

Gandhis have no credibility: BJP’s dig as Cong ropes in Kamal Nath to mediate Gehlot-Pilot feud

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, Sep 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday took a dig at Rajasthan Congress amid the brewing crisis between veteran leader Ashok Gehlot and young leader Sachin Pilot.

"Apparently Kamal Nath is being roped in to mediate between warring factions in Rajasthan! Clearly, Gandhis have little credibility and purchase left now? Admission of their inability? Ironically, the prime antagonist behind MP factionalism is their pick to solve factionalism! Wow," BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said amid a fresh crisis for the grand old party.

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Gehlot resigned over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting.

Gehlot vs Pilot: Congress makes SOS call to Kamal Nath to defuse Rajasthan crisis

As the crisis deepens for Congress in Rajasthan, senior party leader Kamal Nath has been called in to defuse the situation after the efforts of state in-charge Ajay Maken and Observer Mallikarjun Kharge went in vain.

The CM supporters have indicated that they do not want Sachin Pilot as Gehlot's successor and want the next CM to be someone who was instrumental in saving the government during the 2020 crisis.

In a show of strength, several loyalists Gehlot submitted their resignation to Speaker on Sunday as they were not consulted over Gehlot's successor.

Gehlot loyalists MLAs said they have put forth demands before the observers that any decision on the CM's face be taken after the party president election on October 19 and in consultation with Gehlot.

Rajasthan political crisis: Miffed CWC wants Gehlot out of the Cong presidential race

If Gehlot is pulled out, Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, KC Venugopal might join the race.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 17:36 [IST]