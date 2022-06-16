Airport experience: India’s first 5-star hotel over railway station in Gandhinagar; See pics and other details

Gandhinagar road named after PM Modi's mother Hiraba as she turns 100 on June 18

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Jun 16: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba is set to enter the 100th year of her life on June 18, a road in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, was named for her on Wednesday.

"When Hiraba is entering her 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-meter-road in Raysan area as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life," Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana announced.

Hiraba lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city. The area falls under the BJP-ruled Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

"Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923. She will enter the 100th year of her life on June 18, 2022," said Pankaj Modi. Prime minister Modi, who will be in Gujarat on June 18, is likely to meet his mother, official sources said here. Modi will be on a day's visit to Gujarat on June 18 when he would be visiting the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara.

The Modi family has planned a bhandaro' (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on that day.

Know all about Narendra Modi

Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the long life and health of the prime minister's mother, it said in a release. PM Modi had last visited his mother in March.